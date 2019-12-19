Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet Sells 2,375 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shelly Peet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Shelly Peet sold 105 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.50, for a total value of $15,382.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $163.85 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.07 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,581,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,234,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

