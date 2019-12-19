Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blucora by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blucora by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 190,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

