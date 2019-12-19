CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maile Kaiser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Maile Kaiser sold 164 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $19,311.00.

COR stock opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 68,488 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

