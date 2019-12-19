Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SFIX opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 849,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,289 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 313,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 227,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

