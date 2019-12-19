Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 2,598 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $181,860.00.

COUP opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $159.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Coupa Software by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

