Paula J. Swain Sells 2,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

