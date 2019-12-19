Paula J. Swain Sells 2,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.