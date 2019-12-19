Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider Stefani Wolff Sells 5,505 Shares of Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 284,762 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,898,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

