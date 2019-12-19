Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider Stefani Wolff Sells 5,505 Shares of Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $54.73.
Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
About Principia Biopharma
Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.
