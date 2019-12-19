Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) CFO James E. Bugden Sells 60,000 Shares

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MEET opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meet Group by 1,869.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 262,202 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 3,841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

