Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $252,455.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PXD opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

