AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller Sells 4,331 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AN opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after buying an additional 437,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

