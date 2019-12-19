AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller Sells 4,331 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AN opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after buying an additional 437,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
