Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion.Cintas also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.65-8.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.18.

CTAS stock opened at $265.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.88. Cintas has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $277.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

