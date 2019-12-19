Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.
PRES opened at GBX 113.51 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.76. Pressure Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 138 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.
About Pressure Technologies
