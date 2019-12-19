Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

PRES opened at GBX 113.51 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.76. Pressure Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 138 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

