PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. PolyOne also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on POL. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

