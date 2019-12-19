Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jared Grusd Sells 30,426 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $460,345.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,246,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,987,562.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $425,244.57.
  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,980 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $430,002.40.

NYSE SNAP opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

