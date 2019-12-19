Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Jim Rutherford Purchases 1,078 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,171.50 ($28.56) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,063.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,989.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($28.33).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

