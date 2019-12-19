Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.40. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.31 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.35.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

