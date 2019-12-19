Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $177.29

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,147.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

