Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $177.29

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,147.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Cummins Inc. PT at $177.29
Analysts Set Cummins Inc. PT at $177.29
LogMeIn Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
LogMeIn Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
Masimo Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies
Masimo Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies
Microchip Technology Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Microchip Technology Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Mobileiron Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Mobileiron Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley
Neurocrine Biosciences PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report