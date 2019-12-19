LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 39.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

