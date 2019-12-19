Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,575,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

