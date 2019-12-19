Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

