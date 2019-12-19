Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MOBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileiron by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 687,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 271.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 941,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

