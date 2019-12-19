Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,638 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,739,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,828,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
