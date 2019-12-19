Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,638 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,739,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,828,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

