Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Itau BBA Securities

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SCCO stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,569.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 200,204 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

