Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of MU opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

