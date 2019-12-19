Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RXN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

RXN opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,347 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rexnord by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rexnord by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

