Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

SHAK opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $5,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

