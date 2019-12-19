ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $121.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $216,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,742,932.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $561,683.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,618 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,961. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $156.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

