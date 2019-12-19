Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $35.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 412,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 166,565 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMO opened at $25.60 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

