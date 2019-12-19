Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $170.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $164.22 on Monday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.92. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

