Brokerages Set LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target at $83.38

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.38.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 119.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 199,664 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,015,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $69.21 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

