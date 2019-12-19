Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $117.33

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Entergy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $119.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. Entergy has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $122.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

