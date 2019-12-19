Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Target Price at $203.76

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.76.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $192.54 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average is $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

