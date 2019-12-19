TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.49 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinTiger. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $156.49 million and approximately $570.53 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 155,723,161 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Kuna, Crex24, HBUS, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

