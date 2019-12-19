Chainlink Trading Down 13.2% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $637.80 million and $191.79 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinbase. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Mercatox, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Coinbase, COSS, OKEx, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

