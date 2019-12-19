Valor Token (VALOR) Market Cap Tops $4.82 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $2.06 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.06578706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.