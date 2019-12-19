Spectiv Tops 1-Day Volume of $140.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $36,049.00 and $140.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,241,290 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.