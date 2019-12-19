Deutsche Bank Lowers Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Price Target to $45.00

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 406.76% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:EXG opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 549,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,162,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 531,431 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 900,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 241,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,293,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 84,823 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

