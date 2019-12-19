Deutsche Bank Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $25.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.
BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.
NYSE:BEN opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $35.82.
In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $5,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $47,279,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,671,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
