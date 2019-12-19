Deutsche Bank Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $25.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $5,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $47,279,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,671,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

