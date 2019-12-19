Deutsche Bank Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $252.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $245.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $200.49 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2,335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 63,339 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 388,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.