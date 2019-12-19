Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Trading Up 23.8%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML) was up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 1,163,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

About Aeon Metals (ASX:AML)

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

