Image Resources (ASX:IMA) Trading Up 1.9%

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), approximately 305,826 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.45 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

In related news, insider George Sakalidis 341,210 shares of Image Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th.

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company. The company focuses on mining, ore processing, and production of heavy mineral concentrates. Its flagship projects are the Boonanarring and Atlas projects, which are North Perth Basin mineral sands projects located in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

