Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis Sells 6,123 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

