Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $613,000.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,241.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 183,044 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 660,501 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 815,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 140,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,963,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

