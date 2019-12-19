Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Chairman Eugene W. Landy Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

