Robert T. Sharp Sells 7,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

