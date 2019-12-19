MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Thomas D. Romeo Sells 6,758 Shares

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

