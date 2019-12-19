Enbridge (ENB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2019 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

11/12/2019 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Enbridge had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

10/23/2019 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $57.00 to $56.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 180.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 288.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 2,810,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after buying an additional 2,176,532 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $98,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

