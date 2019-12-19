Bmo Can Hgh Div Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWC) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Bmo Can Hgh Div Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWC)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.12 and last traded at C$19.11, 38,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 33,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.88.

