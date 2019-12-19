CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Shares Up 1.2%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, approximately 638 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the cement, lightweight building material, glass fiber, composite material, and engineering service businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others.

