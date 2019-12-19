WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.64, 12,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

WH GRP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. The company offers smoked and boiled hams, bacons, sausages, hot dogs, deli, and luncheon meats; specialty products comprising pepperoni, dry meat products, and ready-to-eat products; and prepared foods, such as pre-cooked entrees, bacons, and sausages primarily under the Smithfield, Eckrich, Farmland, Armour, Cook's, Gwaltney, John Morrell, Kretschmar, Curly's, Carando, Margherita, and Healthy Ones brands.

